Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On MarineMax, Inc. (HZO)

On Thursday, shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) marked $12.98 per share versus a previous $12.12 closing price. With having a 7.10% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of MarineMax, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. HZO showed a fall of -22.23% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $7.24 – $23.15 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -16.42% in the period of the last 200 days.

Craig Hallum equity researchers changed the status of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) shares from “Hold” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on April 20th, 2020. Other analysts, including Raymond James, also published their reports on HZO shares. Raymond James repeated the rating from the previous report, marking HZO under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on February 18th, 2020. Additionally, HZO shares got another “Neutral” rating from Longbow. On the other hand, Wedbush Reiterated the “Neutral” rating for HZO shares, as published in the report on October 31st, 2018. CL King seems to be going bullish on the price of HZO shares, based on the price prediction for HZO. Another “Buy” rating came from B. Riley FBR, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in July 27th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for HZO owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with MarineMax, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 18.53. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 25.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 10.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while HZO is currently recording an average of 304.37K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 11.58%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 9.15%with 18.43% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $16.79, indicating growth from the present price of $12.98, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in HZO or pass.

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare HZO shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 7.28 for MarineMax, Inc., while the value 10.72 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.78 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -9.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 100.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in HZO in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in HZO by 2.15% in the first quarter, owning 3.45 million shares of HZO stocks, with the value of $36 million after the purchase of an additional 72,589 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP also increased their stake in HZO shares changed 1.35% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.14 million shares of company, all valued at $22.27 million after the acquisition of additional 28,481 shares during the last quarter.

Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. acquired a new position in MarineMax, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $19.4 million, and Wellington Management Co. LLP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 24.88% in the first quarter, now owning 213,086 shares valued at $11.15 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.07 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, American Century Investment Manag increased their position by 0.21% during the first quarter, now owning 758855 HZO shares, now holding the value of $7.91 million in HZO with the purchase of the additional 105,252 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 100.00% of HZO shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.