Digging Through Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP) Fundamentals

On Friday, shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) marked $3.01 per share versus a previous $2.74 closing price. With having a 9.67% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. MCEP showed a fall of -45.82% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.14 – $17.00 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -50.51% in the period of the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo equity researchers changed the status of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) shares from “Market Perform” to a “Underperform” rating in the report published on February 18th, 2016. Other analysts, including Ladenburg Thalmann, also published their reports on MCEP shares. Ladenburg Thalmann repeated the rating from the previous report, marking MCEP under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on October 23rd, 2015. Additionally, MCEP shares got another “Mkt Perform” rating from FBR Capital, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in October 12th, 2015. On September 22nd, 2015, Wunderlich Reiterated an Hold rating and increased its price target from $4 to $3. On the other hand, Raymond James Downgrade the “Underperform” rating for MCEP shares, as published in the report on August 5th, 2015. RBC Capital Mkts seems to be going bullish on the price of MCEP shares, based on the price prediction for MCEP, indicating that the shares will jump from $8 to $4, giving the shares “Sector Perform” rating based on their report from August 4th, 2015. Another “Hold” rating came from Wunderlich, providing a prediction for $4 price target according to the report published in June 15th, 2015.

The present dividend yield for MCEP owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 0.56. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -76.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -8.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while MCEP is currently recording an average of 69.29K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 24.35%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 19.73%with 2.12% of gain in the last seven days.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare MCEP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP, while the value 0.50 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -5.76 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 77.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 19.35%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 5.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in MCEP in the recent period. That is how CWM LLC now has an increase position in MCEP by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 40300 shares of MCEP stocks, with the value of $7254 after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Barings LLC also increased their stake in MCEP shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 32769 shares of company, all valued at $5898 after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP during the first quarter, with the value of $4680, and UBS Securities LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 74.19% in the first quarter, now owning 9,141 shares valued at $3863 after the acquisition of the additional 21462 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Envestnet Asset Management, Inc. increased their position by 65.13% during the first quarter, now owning 21270 MCEP shares, now holding the value of $3829 in MCEP with the purchase of the additional 8,389 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 5.30% of MCEP shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.