How Does Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Stack Up For Investors?

On Tuesday, shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) marked $1.64 per share versus a previous $1.48 closing price. With having a 10.81% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ANH showed a fall of -53.41% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.79 – $4.28 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -48.04% in the period of the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse equity researchers changed the status of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) shares from “Underperform” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on April 24th, 2020. Other analysts, including Compass Point, also published their reports on ANH shares. Compass Point repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ANH under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on March 24th, 2014. Additionally, ANH shares got another “Hold” rating from Deutsche Bank, setting a target price of $5.75 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in July 17th, 2013. On April 30th, 2013, Deutsche Bank Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $6.50 to $6.75. On the other hand, Deutsche Bank Reiterated the “Buy” rating for ANH shares, as published in the report on February 8th, 2013. Maxim Group seems to be going bullish on the price of ANH shares, based on the price prediction for ANH. Another “Hold” rating came from Wunderlich, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in October 15th, 2012.

The present dividend yield for ANH owners is set at 0.12, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 9.08. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -29.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -14.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ANH is currently recording an average of 1.53M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 14.24%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 10.14%with 29.13% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $2.50, indicating growth from the present price of $1.64, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ANH or pass.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare ANH shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, while the value 4.14 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.66 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -310.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 50.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ANH in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in ANH by 1.68% in the first quarter, owning 9.1 million shares of ANH stocks, with the value of $10.28 million after the purchase of an additional 150,666 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Renaissance Technologies LLC also increased their stake in ANH shares changed 2.39% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 6.72 million shares of company, all valued at $7.59 million after the acquisition of additional 156,800 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $3.66 million, and Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2.72% in the first quarter, now owning 63,827 shares valued at $2.73 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.41 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Geode Capital Management LLC increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 1.46 million ANH shares, now holding the value of $1.65 million in ANH with the purchase of the additional 6,775 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 50.80% of ANH shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.