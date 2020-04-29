Where Does Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Stock Can Go From Here?

On Tuesday, shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) marked $43.64 per share versus a previous $42.01 closing price. With having a 3.88% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. LYV showed a fall of -38.94% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $21.70 – $76.60 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -31.65% in the period of the last 200 days.

Berenberg equity researchers changed the status of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on March 31st, 2020. Other analysts, including Citigroup, also published their reports on LYV shares. Citigroup repeated the rating from the previous report, marking LYV under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on March 24th, 2020. Additionally, LYV shares got another “Outperform” rating from Cowen, setting a target price of $85 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 27th, 2020. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Initiated the “Equal-Weight” rating for LYV shares, as published in the report on October 8th, 2019. Jefferies seems to be going bullish on the price of LYV shares, based on the price prediction for LYV, indicating that the shares will jump to $84, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from October 2nd, 2019. Another “Sell” rating came from Citigroup, providing a prediction for $84 price target according to the report published in June 28th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for LYV owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 59.00. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 11.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -0.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while LYV is currently recording an average of 5.83M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 9.68%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 8.16%with 19.66% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $58.08, indicating growth from the present price of $43.64, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in LYV or pass.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare LYV shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.07 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 72.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 72.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in LYV in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in LYV by 16.99% in the first quarter, owning 14.9 million shares of LYV stocks, with the value of $677.45 million after the purchase of an additional 2,164,434 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo also increased their stake in LYV shares changed 0.64% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 10.69 million shares of company, all valued at $485.9 million after the acquisition of additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter.

Select Equity Group LP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $401.09 million, and Findlay Park Partners LLP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 15.53% in the first quarter, now owning 1,015,000 shares valued at $343.31 million after the acquisition of the additional 7.55 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their position by 4.82% during the first quarter, now owning 6.21 million LYV shares, now holding the value of $282.38 million in LYV with the purchase of the additional 1,808,915 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 72.40% of LYV shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.