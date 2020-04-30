Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) Stock?

On Wednesday, shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) marked $6.26 per share versus a previous $5.49 closing price. With having a 14.03% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Fly Leasing Limited, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. FLY showed a fall of -68.06% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $3.41 – $23.21 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -62.85% in the period of the last 200 days.

JP Morgan equity researchers changed the status of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) shares from “Underweight” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on October 21st, 2019. Other analysts, including Goldman, also published their reports on FLY shares. Goldman repeated the rating from the previous report, marking FLY under “Buy” rating, in the report published on April 8th, 2019. Additionally, FLY shares got another “Sell” rating from Citigroup, setting a target price of $13.50 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in December 8th, 2017. On March 10th, 2017, RBC Capital Mkts Reiterated an Outperform rating and increased its price target from $24 to $22. On the other hand, Cowen Reiterated the “Outperform” rating for FLY shares, as published in the report on July 29th, 2016. Cowen seems to be going bullish on the price of FLY shares, based on the price prediction for FLY, indicating that the shares will jump from $19 to $14, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from March 8th, 2016. Another “Underweight” rating came from JP Morgan.

The present dividend yield for FLY owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 26.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 28.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while FLY is currently recording an average of 320.93K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 14.66%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 10.72%with 29.07% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $21.33, indicating growth from the present price of $6.26, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in FLY or pass.

Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) is based in the Ireland and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare FLY shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 0.88 for Fly Leasing Limited, while the value 1.89 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 7.15 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 147.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 5.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 61.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in FLY in the recent period. That is how GIC Pte Ltd. now has an increase position in FLY by — in the first quarter, owning 1.57 million shares of FLY stocks, with the value of $11.04 million after the purchase of an additional 1,567,854 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Acadian Asset Management LLC also increased their stake in FLY shares changed 12.38% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 984458 shares of company, all valued at $6.93 million after the acquisition of additional 108,472 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fly Leasing Limited during the first quarter, with the value of $5.46 million, and Arrowstreet Capital LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 20.27% in the first quarter, now owning 76,910 shares valued at $3.21 million after the acquisition of the additional 456417 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 61.40% of FLY shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.