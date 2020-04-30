Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) Stock?

On Wednesday, shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) marked $13.55 per share versus a previous $10.44 closing price. With having a 29.79% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. RICK showed a fall of -33.90% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $6.52 – $27.79 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -21.35% in the period of the last 200 days.

Sidoti equity researchers changed the status of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on December 2nd, 2016. Other analysts, including Brean Murray, also published their reports on RICK shares. Brean Murray repeated the rating from the previous report, marking RICK under “Buy” rating, in the report published on May 11th, 2011. Additionally, RICK shares got another “Buy” rating from Brean Murray, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in February 10th, 2011. On July 21st, 2010, Brean Murray Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $14 to $11. On the other hand, Merriman Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for RICK shares, as published in the report on July 21st, 2010. Rodman & Renshaw seems to be going bullish on the price of RICK shares, based on the price prediction for RICK, indicating that the shares will jump to $22, giving the shares “Mkt Outperform” rating based on their report from March 2nd, 2010. Another “Buy” rating came from Brean Murray, providing a prediction for $22 price target according to the report published in January 11th, 2010.

The present dividend yield for RICK owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 7.13. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 10.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 11.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while RICK is currently recording an average of 165.40K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 12.20%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 13.82%with 63.06% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $22.00, indicating growth from the present price of $13.55, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in RICK or pass.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare RICK shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 7.01 for RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., while the value 5.37 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.93 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 59.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 7.80%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 43.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in RICK in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in RICK by 4.73% in the first quarter, owning 540585 shares of RICK stocks, with the value of $5.39 million after the purchase of an additional 24,401 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in RICK shares changed 2.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 162046 shares of company, all valued at $1.62 million after the acquisition of additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $1.46 million, and Northern Trust Investments, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2.33% in the first quarter, now owning 2,849 shares valued at $1.25 million after the acquisition of the additional 124908 shares during the last quarter. In the end, PanAgora Asset Management, Inc. increased their position by 34.92% during the first quarter, now owning 98483 RICK shares, now holding the value of $981876 in RICK with the purchase of the additional 10,277 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 43.30% of RICK shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.