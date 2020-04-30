The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)

On Wednesday, shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) marked $23.74 per share versus a previous $20.91 closing price. With having a 13.53% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SBCF showed a fall of -22.34% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $13.30 – $31.42 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -7.18% in the period of the last 200 days.

B. Riley FBR equity researchers changed the status of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on January 9th, 2020. Other analysts, including B. Riley FBR, also published their reports on SBCF shares. B. Riley FBR repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SBCF under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on October 28th, 2019. Additionally, SBCF shares got another “Underperform” rating from Hovde Group, setting a target price of $27.50 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 4th, 2019. On the other hand, Hovde Group Downgrade the “Market Perform” rating for SBCF shares, as published in the report on January 2nd, 2019. Raymond James seems to be going bullish on the price of SBCF shares, based on the price prediction for SBCF. Another “Buy” rating came from B. Riley FBR, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in July 31st, 2018.

The present dividend yield for SBCF owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 10.77. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 3.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 10.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SBCF is currently recording an average of 301.47K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 8.11%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 9.21%with 30.01% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $22.88, indicating growth from the present price of $23.74, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in SBCF or pass.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare SBCF shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 12.51 for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, while the value 12.41 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.90 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 37.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.90%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 92.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SBCF in the recent period. That is how T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. now has an increase position in SBCF by 0.58% in the first quarter, owning 4.56 million shares of SBCF stocks, with the value of $83.43 million after the purchase of an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Capital Research & Management Co. also increased their stake in SBCF shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.03 million shares of company, all valued at $55.51 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

Wellington Management Co. LLP acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the first quarter, with the value of $46.12 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 3.65% in the first quarter, now owning 58,414 shares valued at $30.39 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.66 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Thrivent Investment Management, I increased their position by 12.37% during the first quarter, now owning 1.38 million SBCF shares, now holding the value of $25.35 million in SBCF with the purchase of the additional 113,426 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 92.30% of SBCF shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.