Where Does Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) Stock Can Go From Here?

On Wednesday, shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) marked $10.68 per share versus a previous $9.65 closing price. With having a 10.67% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. TUFN showed a fall of -39.28% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $5.79 – $31.04 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -31.01% in the period of the last 200 days.

Dougherty & Company equity researchers changed the status of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on March 27th, 2020. Other analysts, including DA Davidson, also published their reports on TUFN shares. DA Davidson repeated the rating from the previous report, marking TUFN under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on March 17th, 2020. Additionally, TUFN shares got another “Neutral” rating from Piper Sandler, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 7th, 2020. On January 7th, 2020, Piper Jaffray Resumed an Neutral rating and increased its price target to $20. On the other hand, DA Davidson Initiated the “Buy” rating for TUFN shares, as published in the report on November 19th, 2019. William Blair seems to be going bullish on the price of TUFN shares, based on the price prediction for TUFN. Another “Hold” rating came from Stifel, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in May 6th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for TUFN owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 3.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -43.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while TUFN is currently recording an average of 285.42K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 7.35%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 8.46%with 20.68% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $12.57, indicating growth from the present price of $10.68, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in TUFN or pass.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) is based in the Israel and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare TUFN shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.83 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -507.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 31.24%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 59.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in TUFN in the recent period. That is how TimesSquare Capital Management LL now has an increase position in TUFN by 22.51% in the first quarter, owning 1.18 million shares of TUFN stocks, with the value of $10.38 million after the purchase of an additional 217,300 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC also increased their stake in TUFN shares changed 14.76% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 922587 shares of company, all valued at $8.1 million after the acquisition of additional 118,632 shares during the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. during the first quarter, with the value of $7.71 million, and Federated Global Investment Manag increased their stake in the company’s shares by 43.55% in the first quarter, now owning 250,000 shares valued at $7.23 million after the acquisition of the additional 824000 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn LLC increased their position by 436.51% during the first quarter, now owning 739654 TUFN shares, now holding the value of $6.49 million in TUFN with the purchase of the additional 359,775 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 59.50% of TUFN shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.