Digging Up the Details on EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW)

On Thursday, shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) marked $5.60 per share versus a previous $5.65 closing price. With having a -0.88% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of EZCORP, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. EZPW showed a fall of -17.89% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $3.41 – $11.25 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -9.23% in the period of the last 200 days.

B. Riley FBR equity researchers changed the status of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on April 12th, 2019. Other analysts, including Sidoti, also published their reports on EZPW shares. Sidoti repeated the rating from the previous report, marking EZPW under “Buy” rating, in the report published on June 28th, 2018. Additionally, EZPW shares got another “Buy” rating from Jefferies. On the other hand, CL King Upgrade the “Buy” rating for EZPW shares, as published in the report on August 17th, 2016. Wells Fargo seems to be going bullish on the price of EZPW shares, based on the price prediction for EZPW. Another “Mkt Perform” rating came from FBR Capital, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in November 8th, 2013.

The present dividend yield for EZPW owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with EZCORP, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 9.77. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 3.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 1.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while EZPW is currently recording an average of 849.55K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 7.37%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 6.41%with 14.52% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $7.67, indicating growth from the present price of $5.60, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in EZPW or pass.

EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare EZPW shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 41.79 for EZCORP, Inc., while the value 6.46 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.13 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -92.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 98.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in EZPW in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in EZPW by 3.00% in the first quarter, owning 8.13 million shares of EZPW stocks, with the value of $33.89 million after the purchase of an additional 236,634 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Lafitte Capital Management LP also increased their stake in EZPW shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 5.4 million shares of company, all valued at $22.52 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $11.18 million, and Archon Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 19.54% in the first quarter, now owning 259,820 shares valued at $6.63 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.59 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Columbia Management Investment Ad increased their position by 0.95% during the first quarter, now owning 1.54 million EZPW shares, now holding the value of $6.41 million in EZPW with the purchase of the additional 80,088 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 98.30% of EZPW shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.