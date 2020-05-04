Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC)

On Friday, shares of GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) marked $0.57 per share versus a previous $0.58 closing price. With having a -1.74% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of GNC Holdings, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. GNC showed a fall of -79.06% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.38 – $3.42 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -71.65% in the period of the last 200 days.

Jefferies equity researchers changed the status of GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) shares from “Hold” to a “Underperform” rating in the report published on March 17th, 2020. Other analysts, including Jefferies, also published their reports on GNC shares. Jefferies repeated the rating from the previous report, marking GNC under “Hold” rating, in the report published on June 17th, 2019. Additionally, GNC shares got another “Buy” rating from Buckingham Research, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in October 29th, 2018. On May 30th, 2018, Morgan Stanley Resumed an Equal-Weight rating and increased its price target to $3. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Reiterated the “Underperform” rating for GNC shares, as published in the report on August 22nd, 2017. Barclays seems to be going bullish on the price of GNC shares, based on the price prediction for GNC, indicating that the shares will jump from $7 to $9, giving the shares “Underweight” rating based on their report from July 28th, 2017. Another “Underweight” rating came from Barclays, providing a prediction for $9 price target according to the report published in April 19th, 2017.

The present dividend yield for GNC owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with GNC Holdings, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 0.60. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -14.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 28.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while GNC is currently recording an average of 2.88M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 16.15%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 32.32%with 17.81% of gain in the last seven days.

GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Healthcare sector. If you wish to compare GNC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for GNC Holdings, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.64 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -185.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 55.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in GNC in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in GNC by 1.57% in the first quarter, owning 5.6 million shares of GNC stocks, with the value of $2.62 million after the purchase of an additional 86,312 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in GNC shares changed 10.14% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.81 million shares of company, all valued at $1.78 million after the acquisition of additional 350,585 shares during the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GNC Holdings, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $1.22 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2.62% in the first quarter, now owning 39,368 shares valued at $721287 after the acquisition of the additional 1.54 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd. increased their position by 6.12% during the first quarter, now owning 1.5 million GNC shares, now holding the value of $702000 in GNC with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 55.10% of GNC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.