The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on Titan International, Inc. (TWI)

On Friday, shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) marked $1.27 per share versus a previous $1.41 closing price. With having a -9.93% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Titan International, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. TWI showed a fall of -64.92% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.11 – $7.00 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -52.82% in the period of the last 200 days.

William Blair equity researchers changed the status of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) shares from “Outperform” to a “Mkt Perform” rating in the report published on August 3rd, 2018. Other analysts, including Sidoti, also published their reports on TWI shares. Sidoti repeated the rating from the previous report, marking TWI under “Buy” rating, in the report published on April 18th, 2017. Additionally, TWI shares got another “Sell” rating from Goldman. On May 6th, 2015, Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating and increased its price target to $12. On the other hand, Wm Smith Initiated the “Not Rated” rating for TWI shares, as published in the report on April 6th, 2015. Oppenheimer seems to be going bullish on the price of TWI shares, based on the price prediction for TWI, indicating that the shares will jump from $21 to $19, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from April 24th, 2014. Another “Outperform” rating came from FBR Capital, providing a prediction for $19 price target according to the report published in December 5th, 2013.

The present dividend yield for TWI owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Titan International, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 10.91. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -17.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Titan International, Inc. (TWI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -19.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while TWI is currently recording an average of 523.45K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 12.76%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 13.41%with 14.41% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $2.50, indicating growth from the present price of $1.27, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in TWI or pass.

Titan International, Inc. (TWI) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare TWI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Titan International, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.84 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -14.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.70%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 83.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in TWI in the recent period. That is how MHR Fund Management LLC now has an increase position in TWI by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 8.01 million shares of TWI stocks, with the value of $12.41 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in TWI shares changed 0.21% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 7.68 million shares of company, all valued at $11.91 million after the acquisition of additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Titan International, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $5.4 million, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 3.61% in the first quarter, now owning 100,688 shares valued at $4.48 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.89 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 83.70% of TWI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.