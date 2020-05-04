Where Does Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Stock Can Go From Here?

On Friday, shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) marked $4.63 per share versus a previous $4.98 closing price. With having a -7.03% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. GPMT showed a fall of -74.81% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.74 – $19.39 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -71.01% in the period of the last 200 days.

JMP Securities equity researchers changed the status of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) shares from “Mkt Perform” to a “Mkt Outperform” rating in the report published on March 26th, 2020. Other analysts, including Credit Suisse, also published their reports on GPMT shares. Credit Suisse repeated the rating from the previous report, marking GPMT under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on January 8th, 2020. Additionally, GPMT shares got another “Mkt Perform” rating from JMP Securities. On August 14th, 2019, Raymond James Downgrade an Outperform rating and increased its price target from $21 to $20.50. On the other hand, JP Morgan Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for GPMT shares, as published in the report on January 16th, 2019. BTIG Research seems to be going bullish on the price of GPMT shares, based on the price prediction for GPMT. Another “Mkt Perform” rating came from Keefe Bruyette.

The present dividend yield for GPMT owners is set at 0.36, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 22.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 6.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while GPMT is currently recording an average of 2.00M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 19.29%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 14.74%with 14.04% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $7.30, indicating growth from the present price of $4.63, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in GPMT or pass.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Real Estate sector. If you wish to compare GPMT shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 3.52 for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., while the value 4.05 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.32 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -6.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 79.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in GPMT in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in GPMT by 4.95% in the first quarter, owning 5.66 million shares of GPMT stocks, with the value of $28.71 million after the purchase of an additional 267,181 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Timbercreek Investment Management also increased their stake in GPMT shares changed 140.16% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.51 million shares of company, all valued at $12.72 million after the acquisition of additional 1,463,983 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $11.72 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.50% in the first quarter, now owning 25,674 shares valued at $8.78 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.73 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Michigan Department of Treasury increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 1.6 million GPMT shares, now holding the value of $8.11 million in GPMT with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 79.20% of GPMT shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.