Analyzing Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) From Top to Bottom,

On Monday, shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) marked $12.64 per share versus a previous $13.28 closing price. With having a -4.82% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. EPRT showed a fall of -49.05% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $6.08 – $29.34 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -43.02% in the period of the last 200 days.

Scotiabank equity researchers changed the status of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) shares from “Sector Outperform” to a “Sector Perform” rating in the report published on April 16th, 2020. Other analysts, including RBC Capital Mkts, also published their reports on EPRT shares. RBC Capital Mkts repeated the rating from the previous report, marking EPRT under “Underperform” rating, in the report published on December 18th, 2019. Additionally, EPRT shares got another “Overweight” rating from CapitalOne, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in December 16th, 2019. On July 12th, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Sector Perform rating and increased its price target to $21. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Upgrade the “Buy” rating for EPRT shares, as published in the report on June 11th, 2019. Berenberg seems to be going bullish on the price of EPRT shares, based on the price prediction for EPRT, indicating that the shares will jump to $25, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from April 23rd, 2019. Another “Buy” rating came from Stifel, providing a prediction for $25 price target according to the report published in April 1st, 2019.

The present dividend yield for EPRT owners is set at 0.07, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 189.06. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 36.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 4.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while EPRT is currently recording an average of 1.71M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 10.86%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 9.94%with 9.15% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $18.00, indicating growth from the present price of $12.64, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in EPRT or pass.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Real Estate sector. If you wish to compare EPRT shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 20.19 for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., while the value 17.70 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.63 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 154.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in EPRT in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in EPRT by 5.14% in the first quarter, owning 12.28 million shares of EPRT stocks, with the value of $160.35 million after the purchase of an additional 600,615 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in EPRT shares changed 9.64% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 9.03 million shares of company, all valued at $117.95 million after the acquisition of additional 794,094 shares during the last quarter.

PGGM Vermogensbeheer BV acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $92.25 million, and Principal Global Investors LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 8.10% in the first quarter, now owning 495,362 shares valued at $86.35 million after the acquisition of the additional 6.61 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, RREEF America LLC increased their position by 17.52% during the first quarter, now owning 3.15 million EPRT shares, now holding the value of $41.16 million in EPRT with the purchase of the additional 1,296,126 shares during the period of the last quarter.