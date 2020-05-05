At Current Price, Is It Too Late To Buy Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY)?

On Monday, shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) marked $4.00 per share versus a previous $4.12 closing price. With having a -2.91% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Century Casinos, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CNTY showed a fall of -49.49% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.01 – $10.41 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -43.46% in the period of the last 200 days.

Stifel equity researchers changed the status of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on August 10th, 2018. Other analysts, including Stifel, also published their reports on CNTY shares. Stifel repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CNTY under “Buy” rating, in the report published on January 10th, 2018. Additionally, CNTY shares got another “Buy” rating from ROTH Capital, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in September 20th, 2017. On November 24th, 2015, Singular Research Initiated an Buy rating and increased its price target to $9.25. On the other hand, Brean Capital Initiated the “Buy” rating for CNTY shares, as published in the report on March 31st, 2015. Roth Capital seems to be going bullish on the price of CNTY shares, based on the price prediction for CNTY, indicating that the shares will jump from $4 to $4.50, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from December 16th, 2009. Another “Buy” rating came from Brean Murray, providing a prediction for $4.50 price target according to the report published in December 11th, 2009.

The present dividend yield for CNTY owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 49.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -10.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CNTY is currently recording an average of 645.81K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 11.27%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 13.25%with 15.94% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $11.50, indicating growth from the present price of $4.00, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CNTY or pass.

Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Cyclical sector. If you wish to compare CNTY shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Century Casinos, Inc., while the value 6.92 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.65 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -674.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 80.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CNTY in the recent period. That is how Russell Investment Management LLC now has an increase position in CNTY by 1.58% in the first quarter, owning 2.46 million shares of CNTY stocks, with the value of $5.93 million after the purchase of an additional 38,212 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Rice, Hall, James & Associates LL also increased their stake in CNTY shares changed 1.10% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.88 million shares of company, all valued at $4.53 million after the acquisition of additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter.

Henderson Global Investors Ltd. acquired a new position in Century Casinos, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $4.2 million, and Ariel Investments LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.23% in the first quarter, now owning 14,577 shares valued at $2.88 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.2 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 80.50% of CNTY shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.