Digging Up the Details on ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP)

On Monday, shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) marked $2.75 per share versus a previous $2.54 closing price. With having a 8.27% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ZIOP showed a fall of -41.74% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.79 – $7.25 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -34.28% in the period of the last 200 days.

Cantor Fitzgerald equity researchers changed the status of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on March 4th, 2020. Other analysts, including Raymond James, also published their reports on ZIOP shares. Raymond James repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ZIOP under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on August 23rd, 2019. Additionally, ZIOP shares got another “Buy” rating from Lake Street, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in April 4th, 2019. On April 1st, 2019, Laidlaw Initiated an Buy rating and increased its price target to $7.50. On the other hand, Raymond James Upgrade the “Outperform” rating for ZIOP shares, as published in the report on November 15th, 2018. JP Morgan seems to be going bullish on the price of ZIOP shares, based on the price prediction for ZIOP. Another “Buy” rating came from H.C. Wainwright, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in June 1st, 2017.

The present dividend yield for ZIOP owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording , hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -139.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ZIOP is currently recording an average of 2.27M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 7.87%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 10.55%with -11.58% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $5.92, indicating growth from the present price of $2.75, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ZIOP or pass.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Healthcare sector. If you wish to compare ZIOP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.70 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -173.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 47.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ZIOP in the recent period. That is how MSD Partners LP now has an increase position in ZIOP by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 15.15 million shares of ZIOP stocks, with the value of $37.12 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in ZIOP shares changed 13.21% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 12.27 million shares of company, all valued at $30.06 million after the acquisition of additional 1,431,969 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $28.72 million, and Discovery Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 12.06% in the first quarter, now owning 505,619 shares valued at $11.51 million after the acquisition of the additional 4.7 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Geode Capital Management LLC increased their position by 115.27% during the first quarter, now owning 2.23 million ZIOP shares, now holding the value of $5.46 million in ZIOP with the purchase of the additional 140,447 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 47.20% of ZIOP shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.