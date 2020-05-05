The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

On Monday, shares of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) marked $13.75 per share versus a previous $13.21 closing price. With having a 4.09% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Callaway Golf Company, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ELY showed a fall of -35.14% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $4.75 – $22.33 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -23.03% in the period of the last 200 days.

Cowen equity researchers changed the status of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) shares from “Market Perform” to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on March 24th, 2020. Other analysts, including ROTH Capital, also published their reports on ELY shares. ROTH Capital repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ELY under “Buy” rating, in the report published on March 5th, 2020. Additionally, ELY shares got another “Outperform” rating from Imperial Capital, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 29th, 2020. On September 11th, 2019, Raymond James Upgrade an Outperform rating and increased its price target to $21. On the other hand, Stephens Upgrade the “Overweight” rating for ELY shares, as published in the report on August 9th, 2019. Berenberg seems to be going bullish on the price of ELY shares, based on the price prediction for ELY, indicating that the shares will jump to $24, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from February 13th, 2019. Another “Outperform” rating came from Imperial Capital, providing a prediction for $24 price target according to the report published in February 8th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for ELY owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Callaway Golf Company, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 49.92. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 72.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Callaway Golf Company (ELY) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 10.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ELY is currently recording an average of 1.75M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 8.38%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 10.07%with 11.70% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $16.45, indicating growth from the present price of $13.75, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ELY or pass.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Cyclical sector. If you wish to compare ELY shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 16.81 for Callaway Golf Company, while the value 14.99 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.82 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -23.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ELY in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in ELY by 0.18% in the first quarter, owning 7.74 million shares of ELY stocks, with the value of $79.06 million after the purchase of an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, AllianceBernstein LP also increased their stake in ELY shares changed 0.65% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 4.74 million shares of company, all valued at $48.48 million after the acquisition of additional 30,498 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Callaway Golf Company during the first quarter, with the value of $26.95 million.