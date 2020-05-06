Digging Through RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Fundamentals

On Wednesday, shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) marked $7.87 per share versus a previous $8.19 closing price. With having a -3.91% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of RLJ Lodging Trust, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. RLJ showed a fall of -53.78% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $3.88 – $19.04 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -46.75% in the period of the last 200 days.

Barclays equity researchers changed the status of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) shares from “Overweight” to a “Equal Weight” rating in the report published on March 17th, 2020. Other analysts, including Wells Fargo, also published their reports on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo repeated the rating from the previous report, marking RLJ under “Equal Weight” rating, in the report published on March 9th, 2020. Additionally, RLJ shares got another “Outperform” rating from Raymond James, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 7th, 2020. On July 16th, 2019, SunTrust Downgrade an Sell rating and increased its price target from $19 to $15. On the other hand, CapitalOne Initiated the “Equal Weight” rating for RLJ shares, as published in the report on June 25th, 2019. Wells Fargo seems to be going bullish on the price of RLJ shares, based on the price prediction for RLJ, indicating that the shares will jump from $18 to $20, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from May 15th, 2019. Another “Outperform” rating came from Robert W. Baird.

The present dividend yield for RLJ owners is set at 0.12, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with RLJ Lodging Trust, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 6.10. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -13.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 3.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while RLJ is currently recording an average of 3.04M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 8.79%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 8.36%with -9.40% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $10.40, indicating growth from the present price of $7.87, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in RLJ or pass.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Real Estate sector. If you wish to compare RLJ shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 12.72 for RLJ Lodging Trust, while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.64 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -14.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 92.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in RLJ in the recent period. That is how Fidelity Management & Research Co now has an increase position in RLJ by 34.62% in the first quarter, owning 7.77 million shares of RLJ stocks, with the value of $59.95 million after the purchase of an additional 1,997,040 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Invesco Advisers, Inc. also increased their stake in RLJ shares changed 0.40% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 7.2 million shares of company, all valued at $55.59 million after the acquisition of additional 28,855 shares during the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Managem acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter, with the value of $27.29 million, and Geode Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.37% in the first quarter, now owning 43,660 shares valued at $24.91 million after the acquisition of the additional 3.23 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 92.90% of RLJ shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.