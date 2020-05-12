Are LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Monday, shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) marked $5.30 per share versus a previous $4.28 closing price. With having a 23.83% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of LiqTech International, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. LIQT showed a fall of -9.40% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $2.95 – $10.69 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -13.51% in the period of the last 200 days.

Stephens equity researchers changed the status of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) shares to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on July 9th, 2019. Other analysts, including B. Riley FBR, also published their reports on LIQT shares. B. Riley FBR repeated the rating from the previous report, marking LIQT under “Buy” rating, in the report published on March 1st, 2019. Additionally, LIQT shares got another “Buy” rating from Lake Street, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in December 4th, 2018. On April 7th, 2014, Wm Smith Initiated an Not Rated rating and increased its price target to $4.

The present dividend yield for LIQT owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 113.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 0.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while LIQT is currently recording an average of 178.65K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 10.38%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 17.68%with 32.83% of gain in the last seven days.

LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT) is based in the Denmark and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare LIQT shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 1766.67 for LiqTech International, Inc., while the value 10.33 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.00 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 100.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 47.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in LIQT in the recent period. That is how Wellington Management Co. LLP now has an increase position in LIQT by 6.67% in the first quarter, owning 1.66 million shares of LIQT stocks, with the value of $7.11 million after the purchase of an additional 103,514 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Russell Investment Management LLC also increased their stake in LIQT shares changed 27.83% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 771657 shares of company, all valued at $3.31 million after the acquisition of additional 167,994 shares during the last quarter.

Excellence Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in LiqTech International, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $3.21 million, and WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.44% in the first quarter, now owning 3,150 shares valued at $3.07 million after the acquisition of the additional 714963 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased their position by 74.54% during the first quarter, now owning 595597 LIQT shares, now holding the value of $2.56 million in LIQT with the purchase of the additional 389,304 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 47.50% of LIQT shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.