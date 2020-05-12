Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) Stock?

On Monday, shares of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) marked $23.48 per share versus a previous $21.11 closing price. With having a 11.23% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of PAR Technology Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. PAR showed a fall of -23.62% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $9.64 – $35.10 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -4.57% in the period of the last 200 days.

ROTH Capital equity researchers changed the status of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) shares to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on April 3rd, 2020. Other analysts, including Sidoti, also published their reports on PAR shares. Sidoti repeated the rating from the previous report, marking PAR under “Buy” rating, in the report published on March 13th, 2020. Additionally, PAR shares got another “Neutral” rating from Sidoti, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 8th, 2020. On the other hand, Jefferies Initiated the “Buy” rating for PAR shares, as published in the report on May 16th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for PAR owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 13.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -28.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while PAR is currently recording an average of 401.53K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 8.81%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 14.56%with 36.12% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $23.50, indicating growth from the present price of $23.48, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in PAR or pass.

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare PAR shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for PAR Technology Corporation, while the value 130.44 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.95 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 36.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 12.90%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 66.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in PAR in the recent period. That is how Greenhaven Road Investment Manage now has an increase position in PAR by — in the first quarter, owning 840174 shares of PAR stocks, with the value of $10.8 million after the purchase of an additional 840,174 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Royce & Associates LP also increased their stake in PAR shares changed 77.22% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 748357 shares of company, all valued at $9.62 million after the acquisition of additional 326,089 shares during the last quarter.

Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $8.4 million, and Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $8.08 million after the acquisition of the additional 628017 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 66.30% of PAR shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.