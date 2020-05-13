Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Stock?

On Tuesday, shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) marked $1.25 per share versus a previous $1.40 closing price. With having a -10.71% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of RCM Technologies, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. RCMT showed a fall of -58.33% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.02 – $4.17 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -51.20% in the period of the last 200 days.

B. Riley FBR equity researchers changed the status of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on March 17th, 2020. Other analysts, including The Benchmark Company, also published their reports on RCMT shares. The Benchmark Company repeated the rating from the previous report, marking RCMT under “Buy” rating, in the report published on July 13th, 2017. Additionally, RCMT shares got another “Market Outperform” rating from Boenning & Scattergood, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in November 14th, 2008. On April 3rd, 2008, Boenning & Scattergood Reiterated an Market Outperform rating and increased its price target from $10 to $8. On the other hand, Boenning & Scattergood Upgrade the “Market Outperform” rating for RCMT shares, as published in the report on August 9th, 2007.

The present dividend yield for RCMT owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -12.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 13.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while RCMT is currently recording an average of 18.18K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 8.27%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 13.51%with -8.09% of loss in the last seven days.

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare RCMT shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 3.99 for RCM Technologies, Inc., while the value 2.69 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.31 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 13.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 6.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 47.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in RCMT in the recent period. That is how Renaissance Technologies LLC now has an increase position in RCMT by 0.27% in the first quarter, owning 705462 shares of RCMT stocks, with the value of $994701 after the purchase of an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Heartland Advisors, Inc. also increased their stake in RCMT shares changed 2.11% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 612667 shares of company, all valued at $863860 after the acquisition of additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $384896, and Frontier Investment Management Co increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $324441 after the acquisition of the additional 230100 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 104610 RCMT shares, now holding the value of $147500 in RCMT with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 47.90% of RCMT shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.