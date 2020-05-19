Digging Through ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Fundamentals

On Monday, shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) marked $304.89 per share versus a previous $292.54 closing price. With having a 4.22% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of ASML Holding N.V., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ASML showed a rise of 3.02% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $186.31 – $319.22 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 13.60% in the period of the last 200 days.

Bernstein equity researchers changed the status of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares from “Mkt Perform” to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on March 12th, 2020. Other analysts, including Bryan Garnier, also published their reports on ASML shares. Bryan Garnier repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ASML under “Buy” rating, in the report published on January 14th, 2020. Additionally, ASML shares got another “Neutral” rating from BofA/Merrill. On the other hand, Credit Suisse Resumed the “Outperform” rating for ASML shares, as published in the report on September 5th, 2019. ABN Amro seems to be going bullish on the price of ASML shares, based on the price prediction for ASML. Another “Buy” rating came from Societe Generale.

The present dividend yield for ASML owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with ASML Holding N.V., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 121.92. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 9.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 21.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ASML is currently recording an average of 1.16M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.86%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.85%with 0.16% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $297.70, indicating growth from the present price of $304.89, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ASML or pass.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) is based in the Netherlands and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare ASML shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 45.23 for ASML Holding N.V., while the value 27.31 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 6.74 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 1.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 19.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ASML in the recent period. That is how WCM Investment Management LLC now has an increase position in ASML by 5.49% in the first quarter, owning 4.09 million shares of ASML stocks, with the value of $1.18 billion after the purchase of an additional 212,676 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Fisher Asset Management LLC also increased their stake in ASML shares changed 36.44% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.45 million shares of company, all valued at $996.12 million after the acquisition of additional 922,387 shares during the last quarter.

State Farm Investment Management acquired a new position in ASML Holding N.V. during the first quarter, with the value of $935.98 million, and JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased their stake in the company’s shares by 146.30% in the first quarter, now owning 1,854,768 shares valued at $900.64 million after the acquisition of the additional 3.12 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 19.40% of ASML shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.