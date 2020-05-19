Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII)

On Monday, shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) marked $24.86 per share versus a previous $24.00 closing price. With having a 3.56% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Rent-A-Center, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. RCII showed a fall of -13.80% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $11.69 – $31.14 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 2.65% in the period of the last 200 days.

Stephens equity researchers changed the status of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) shares from “Equal-Weight” to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on May 14th, 2020. Other analysts, including Loop Capital, also published their reports on RCII shares. Loop Capital repeated the rating from the previous report, marking RCII under “Buy” rating, in the report published on May 8th, 2020. Additionally, RCII shares got another “Buy” rating from Northcoast. On November 12th, 2019, Stifel Upgrade an Buy rating and increased its price target to $28. On the other hand, Janney Upgrade the “Buy” rating for RCII shares, as published in the report on August 8th, 2019. Stephens seems to be going bullish on the price of RCII shares, based on the price prediction for RCII. Another “Strong Buy” rating came from Raymond James.

The present dividend yield for RCII owners is set at 0.05, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Rent-A-Center, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 9.23. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 0.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 49.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while RCII is currently recording an average of 859.18K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.90%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 5.28%with 3.63% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $22.50, indicating growth from the present price of $24.86, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in RCII or pass.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare RCII shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 6.46 for Rent-A-Center, Inc., while the value 9.70 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.85 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -15.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in RCII in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in RCII by 2.58% in the first quarter, owning 8.13 million shares of RCII stocks, with the value of $161.79 million after the purchase of an additional 204,171 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Engaged Capital LLC also increased their stake in RCII shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 5.33 million shares of company, all valued at $106.17 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $32.29 million, and Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 3.71% in the first quarter, now owning 54,536 shares valued at $30.31 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.52 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased their position by 61.32% during the first quarter, now owning 1.24 million RCII shares, now holding the value of $24.73 million in RCII with the purchase of the additional 25,649 shares during the period of the last quarter.