Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)

On Monday, shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) marked $91.59 per share versus a previous $90.30 closing price. With having a 1.43% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Waste Connections, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. WCN showed a rise of 0.88% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $70.87 – $105.17 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 0.63% in the period of the last 200 days.

Goldman equity researchers changed the status of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on March 13th, 2020. Other analysts, including Oppenheimer, also published their reports on WCN shares. Oppenheimer repeated the rating from the previous report, marking WCN under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on February 28th, 2020. Additionally, WCN shares got another “Neutral” rating from JP Morgan, setting a target price of $98 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 23rd, 2020. On January 17th, 2020, Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating and increased its price target to $106. On the other hand, Jefferies Initiated the “Buy” rating for WCN shares, as published in the report on November 22nd, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets seems to be going bullish on the price of WCN shares, based on the price prediction for WCN. Another “Outperform” rating came from Macquarie, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in September 3rd, 2019.

The present dividend yield for WCN owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Waste Connections, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 18.51. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 8.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 8.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while WCN is currently recording an average of 1.58M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.48%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.37%with -2.13% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $98.81, indicating growth from the present price of $91.59, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in WCN or pass.

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare WCN shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 41.46 for Waste Connections, Inc., while the value 32.59 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.21 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 3.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 70.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

