Checking the True Picture for RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)

On Wednesday, shares of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) marked $3.86 per share versus a previous $3.55 closing price. With having a 8.73% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of RISE Education Cayman Ltd, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. REDU showed a fall of -44.78% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $3.01 – $9.85 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -39.86% in the period of the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse equity researchers changed the status of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) shares from “Neutral” to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on May 18th, 2020. Other analysts, including Morgan Stanley, also published their reports on REDU shares. Morgan Stanley repeated the rating from the previous report, marking REDU under “Equal-Weight” rating, in the report published on January 10th, 2020. Additionally, REDU shares got another “Neutral” rating from Credit Suisse. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Downgrade the “Equal-Weight” rating for REDU shares, as published in the report on March 25th, 2019. UBS seems to be going bullish on the price of REDU shares, based on the price prediction for REDU. Another “Outperform” rating came from Credit Suisse.

The present dividend yield for REDU owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 17.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 27.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while REDU is currently recording an average of 34.17K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 7.72%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 14.13%with 6.93% of gain in the last seven days.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) is based in the China and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Defensive sector. If you wish to compare REDU shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 10.69 for RISE Education Cayman Ltd, while the value 13.08 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.36 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 3.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 6.88%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 73.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in REDU in the recent period. That is how Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC now has an increase position in REDU by 6.09% in the first quarter, owning 3.61 million shares of REDU stocks, with the value of $16.37 million after the purchase of an additional 206,935 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Ishana Capital Ltd. also increased their stake in REDU shares changed — in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.04 million shares of company, all valued at $13.8 million after the acquisition of additional 3,038,555 shares during the last quarter.

Credit Suisse Securities acquired a new position in RISE Education Cayman Ltd during the first quarter, with the value of $5.53 million, and BlackRock Fund Advisors increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.99% in the first quarter, now owning 4,184 shares valued at $1.94 million after the acquisition of the additional 426818 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased their position by 24.70% during the first quarter, now owning 161872 REDU shares, now holding the value of $734899 in REDU with the purchase of the additional 18,766 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 73.30% of REDU shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.