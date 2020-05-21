Digging Through China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) Fundamentals

On Wednesday, shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) marked $2.00 per share versus a previous $1.90 closing price. With having a 4.99% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of China Automotive Systems, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CAAS showed a fall of -36.51% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.42 – $4.16 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -12.46% in the period of the last 200 days.

Brean Murray equity researchers changed the status of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on August 15th, 2011. Other analysts, including Maxim Group, also published their reports on CAAS shares. Maxim Group repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CAAS under “Hold” rating, in the report published on August 10th, 2011. Additionally, CAAS shares got another “Outperform” rating from Oppenheimer, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in July 14th, 2011. On March 18th, 2011, Oppenheimer Reiterated an Outperform rating and increased its price target from $24 to $15. On the other hand, Rodman & Renshaw Reiterated the “Mkt Outperform” rating for CAAS shares, as published in the report on January 31st, 2011. Rodman & Renshaw seems to be going bullish on the price of CAAS shares, based on the price prediction for CAAS, indicating that the shares will jump from $30 to $23, giving the shares “Mkt Outperform” rating based on their report from August 10th, 2010. Another “Outperform” rating came from Oppenheimer, providing a prediction for $23 price target according to the report published in May 17th, 2010.

The present dividend yield for CAAS owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -6.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CAAS is currently recording an average of 25.93K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 7.20%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 11.90%with 11.73% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $3.00, indicating growth from the present price of $2.00, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CAAS or pass.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) is based in the China and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Cyclical sector. If you wish to compare CAAS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 12.42 for China Automotive Systems, Inc., while the value 20.00 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.16 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 275.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 62.87%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 3.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CAAS in the recent period. That is how Renaissance Technologies LLC now has an increase position in CAAS by 0.63% in the first quarter, owning 457260 shares of CAAS stocks, with the value of $823068 after the purchase of an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc also increased their stake in CAAS shares changed 32.33% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 141200 shares of company, all valued at $254160 after the acquisition of additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $158440, and Geode Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 10.47% in the first quarter, now owning 1,396 shares valued at $26512 after the acquisition of the additional 14729 shares during the last quarter. In the end, City National Rochdale LLC increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 8000 CAAS shares, now holding the value of $14400 in CAAS with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 3.10% of CAAS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.