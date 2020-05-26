Is USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) a great play right now?

On Friday, shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) marked $5.50 per share versus a previous $4.90 closing price. With having a 12.24% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of USA Truck, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. USAK showed a fall of -26.17% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $2.36 – $13.59 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -15.69% in the period of the last 200 days.

Stephens equity researchers changed the status of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) shares from “Overweight” to a “Equal-Weight” rating in the report published on April 6th, 2020. Other analysts, including Cowen, also published their reports on USAK shares. Cowen repeated the rating from the previous report, marking USAK under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on July 26th, 2019. Additionally, USAK shares got another “Outperform” rating from Cowen, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in October 29th, 2018. On the other hand, Cowen Reiterated the “Outperform” rating for USAK shares, as published in the report on July 30th, 2018. Cowen seems to be going bullish on the price of USAK shares, based on the price prediction for USAK, indicating that the shares will jump from $16 to $29, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from February 5th, 2018. Another “Overweight” rating came from Stephens.

The present dividend yield for USAK owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with USA Truck, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 4.74. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -5.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -10.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while USAK is currently recording an average of 49.09K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 9.18%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 9.93%with 27.61% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $8.00, indicating growth from the present price of $5.50, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in USAK or pass.

USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare USAK shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for USA Truck, Inc., while the value 9.43 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -1.02 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -137.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 6.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 56.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in USAK in the recent period. That is how Russell Investment Management LLC now has an increase position in USAK by 0.02% in the first quarter, owning 1.18 million shares of USAK stocks, with the value of $5.88 million after the purchase of an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Grace & White, Inc. also increased their stake in USAK shares changed 45.02% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 602351 shares of company, all valued at $3 million after the acquisition of additional 186,993 shares during the last quarter.

US Bancorp Asset Management, Inc. acquired a new position in USA Truck, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $638610, and Alan W. Weber increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $398400 after the acquisition of the additional 80000 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 56.80% of USAK shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.