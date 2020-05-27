Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) Stock?

On Tuesday, shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) marked $1.79 per share versus a previous $1.77 closing price. With having a 1.13% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of SeaChange International, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SEAC showed a fall of -57.28% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.15 – $4.98 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -44.68% in the period of the last 200 days.

Lake Street equity researchers changed the status of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) shares from “Hold” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on December 5th, 2019. Other analysts, including Dougherty & Company , also published their reports on SEAC shares. Dougherty & Company repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SEAC under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on February 26th, 2019. Additionally, SEAC shares got another “Buy” rating from Lake Street, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in December 7th, 2017. On December 7th, 2017, Dougherty & Company Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $4 to $4.50. On the other hand, Dougherty & Company Reiterated the “Buy” rating for SEAC shares, as published in the report on August 24th, 2016. Lake Street seems to be going bullish on the price of SEAC shares, based on the price prediction for SEAC, indicating that the shares will jump from $4.50 to $3, giving the shares “Hold” rating based on their report from August 24th, 2016. Another “Buy” rating came from BWS Financial, providing a prediction for $3 price target according to the report published in April 11th, 2016.

The present dividend yield for SEAC owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 13.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -18.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SEAC is currently recording an average of 540.91K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 7.55%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 9.20%with -27.53% of loss in the last seven days.

SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare SEAC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for SeaChange International, Inc., while the value 4.07 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.25 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 77.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 4.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 42.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SEAC in the recent period. That is how Footprints Asset Management & Res now has an increase position in SEAC by — in the first quarter, owning 3.05 million shares of SEAC stocks, with the value of $9.07 million after the purchase of an additional 3,054,458 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in SEAC shares changed 43.48% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.84 million shares of company, all valued at $5.47 million after the acquisition of additional 558,211 shares during the last quarter.

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $1.96 million, and Hillsdale Investment Management, increased their stake in the company’s shares by 39.43% in the first quarter, now owning 173,371 shares valued at $1.82 million after the acquisition of the additional 613085 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased their position by 468.42% during the first quarter, now owning 563859 SEAC shares, now holding the value of $1.67 million in SEAC with the purchase of the additional 218,636 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 42.80% of SEAC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.