Are TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Thursday, shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) marked $4.27 per share versus a previous $3.92 closing price. With having a 8.93% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of TransAct Technologies Incorporated, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. TACT showed a fall of -61.08% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $2.87 – $13.59 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -54.29% in the period of the last 200 days.

B. Riley FBR equity researchers changed the status of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TACT) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on March 27th, 2020. Other analysts, including B. Riley FBR, also published their reports on TACT shares. B. Riley FBR repeated the rating from the previous report, marking TACT under “Buy” rating, in the report published on December 19th, 2019. Additionally, TACT shares got another “Buy” rating from B. Riley FBR, setting a target price of $16.50 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in November 7th, 2018. On January 26th, 2018, B. Riley FBR, Inc. Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $13 to $17. On the other hand, Roth Capital Reiterated the “Buy” rating for TACT shares, as published in the report on March 11th, 2009. Morgan Joseph seems to be going bullish on the price of TACT shares, based on the price prediction for TACT. Another “Buy” rating came from Morgan Joseph, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in October 15th, 2008.

The present dividend yield for TACT owners is set at 0.08, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -5.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 8.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while TACT is currently recording an average of 22.16K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 7.79%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 8.57%with 10.34% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $4.00, indicating growth from the present price of $4.27, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in TACT or pass.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare TACT shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 65.69 for TransAct Technologies Incorporated, while the value 47.44 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.07 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -90.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.80%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 52.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in TACT in the recent period. That is how Grand Slam Asset Management LLC now has an increase position in TACT by 2.63% in the first quarter, owning 543139 shares of TACT stocks, with the value of $2.31 million after the purchase of an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. also increased their stake in TACT shares changed 18.06% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 429535 shares of company, all valued at $1.83 million after the acquisition of additional 65,701 shares during the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies Incorporated during the first quarter, with the value of $1.82 million, and Punch & Associates Investment Man increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $1.55 million after the acquisition of the additional 363700 shares during the last quarter. In the end, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased their position by 6.55% during the first quarter, now owning 359376 TACT shares, now holding the value of $1.53 million in TACT with the purchase of the additional 3,599 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 52.80% of TACT shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.