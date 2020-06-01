The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)

On Friday, shares of Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) marked $12.03 per share versus a previous $11.74 closing price. With having a 2.47% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Primo Water Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. PRMW showed a fall of -12.06% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $6.33 – $16.00 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -4.19% in the period of the last 200 days.

Deutsche Bank equity researchers changed the status of Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) shares to a “Hold” rating in the report published on April 20th, 2020. Other analysts, including BMO Capital Markets, also published their reports on PRMW shares. BMO Capital Markets repeated the rating from the previous report, marking PRMW under “Market Perform” rating, in the report published on January 14th, 2020. Additionally, PRMW shares got another “Hold” rating from Lake Street, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in November 6th, 2019. On September 6th, 2019, B. Riley FBR Resumed an Buy rating and increased its price target to $18. On the other hand, Imperial Capital Reiterated the “Outperform” rating for PRMW shares, as published in the report on June 18th, 2019. Imperial Capital seems to be going bullish on the price of PRMW shares, based on the price prediction for PRMW, indicating that the shares will jump from $20 to $18, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from March 8th, 2019. Another “Outperform” rating came from BMO Capital Markets, providing a prediction for $18 price target according to the report published in November 16th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for PRMW owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Primo Water Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 39.54. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 10.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 2.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while PRMW is currently recording an average of 1.86M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.74%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.23%with 6.27% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $14.50, indicating growth from the present price of $12.03, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in PRMW or pass.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Defensive sector. If you wish to compare PRMW shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Primo Water Corporation, while the value 28.17 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.05 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -100.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 74.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in PRMW in the recent period. That is how Russell Investment Management LLC now has an increase position in PRMW by 33.92% in the first quarter, owning 12.23 million shares of PRMW stocks, with the value of $125.45 million after the purchase of an additional 3,096,509 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, P2 Capital Partners LLC also increased their stake in PRMW shares changed 78.50% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 8.06 million shares of company, all valued at $82.72 million after the acquisition of additional 3,545,471 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $53.48 million, and JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased their stake in the company’s shares by 7.68% in the first quarter, now owning 349,065 shares valued at $50.2 million after the acquisition of the additional 4.89 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, increased their position by 9.14% during the first quarter, now owning 4.66 million PRMW shares, now holding the value of $47.79 million in PRMW with the purchase of the additional 1,829,780 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 74.30% of PRMW shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.