Checking the True Picture for Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS)

On Monday, shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) marked $10.90 per share versus a previous $11.03 closing price. With having a -1.18% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Olympic Steel, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ZEUS showed a fall of -39.17% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $7.74 – $18.41 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -17.54% in the period of the last 200 days.

KeyBanc Capital Mkts equity researchers changed the status of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) shares from “Overweight” to a “Sector Weight” rating in the report published on May 4th, 2017. Other analysts, including Macquarie, also published their reports on ZEUS shares. Macquarie repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ZEUS under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on March 14th, 2017. Additionally, ZEUS shares got another “Overweight” rating from KeyBanc Capital Mkts. On the other hand, KeyBanc Capital Mkts Upgrade the “Sector Weight” rating for ZEUS shares, as published in the report on September 19th, 2016. KeyBanc Capital Mkts seems to be going bullish on the price of ZEUS shares, based on the price prediction for ZEUS. Another “Hold” rating came from Jefferies.

The present dividend yield for ZEUS owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Olympic Steel, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 1.04. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -20.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 0.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ZEUS is currently recording an average of 72.92K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 7.67%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 9.44%with 16.83% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $14.75, indicating growth from the present price of $10.90, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ZEUS or pass.

Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare ZEUS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 52.40 for Olympic Steel, Inc., while the value 29.86 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.21 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -88.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 4.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 69.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ZEUS in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in ZEUS by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 1.45 million shares of ZEUS stocks, with the value of $13.67 million after the purchase of an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in ZEUS shares changed 1.20% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 643166 shares of company, all valued at $6.07 million after the acquisition of additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Management Investment Ad acquired a new position in Olympic Steel, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $5.67 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 4.61% in the first quarter, now owning 13,443 shares valued at $2.88 million after the acquisition of the additional 305000 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased their position by 18.06% during the first quarter, now owning 264530 ZEUS shares, now holding the value of $2.5 million in ZEUS with the purchase of the additional 37,394 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 69.60% of ZEUS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.