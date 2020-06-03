Digging Through GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) Fundamentals

On Tuesday, shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) marked $13.88 per share versus a previous $14.45 closing price. With having a -3.94% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. GHG showed a rise of 26.18% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $9.38 – $14.97 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 21.33% in the period of the last 200 days.

CLSA equity researchers changed the status of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) shares from “Outperform” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on February 19th, 2020. Other analysts, including CLSA, also published their reports on GHG shares. CLSA repeated the rating from the previous report, marking GHG under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on February 5th, 2020. Additionally, GHG shares got another “Buy” rating from Goldman. On the other hand, Goldman Initiated the “Neutral” rating for GHG shares, as published in the report on September 24th, 2018. Morgan Stanley seems to be going bullish on the price of GHG shares, based on the price prediction for GHG. Another “Buy” rating came from BofA/Merrill, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in April 23rd, 2018.

The present dividend yield for GHG owners is set at 0.04, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 29.85. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 20.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 24.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while GHG is currently recording an average of 113.26K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.78%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 8.52%with 17.83% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $15.03, indicating growth from the present price of $13.88, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in GHG or pass.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) is based in the China and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Cyclical sector. If you wish to compare GHG shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 22.87 for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., while the value 17.93 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.61 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 15.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at , which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 16.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in GHG in the recent period. That is how Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Bo now has an increase position in GHG by 242.58% in the first quarter, owning 2.1 million shares of GHG stocks, with the value of $26.12 million after the purchase of an additional 1,486,998 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Westwood Global Investments LLC also increased their stake in GHG shares changed 6.96% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.03 million shares of company, all valued at $12.77 million after the acquisition of additional 66,780 shares during the last quarter.

Federated Global Investment Manag acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. during the first quarter, with the value of $12.54 million, and Renaissance Technologies LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 14.99% in the first quarter, now owning 56,526 shares valued at $5.4 million after the acquisition of the additional 433693 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Guardian Point Capital LP increased their position by 10.37% during the first quarter, now owning 400000 GHG shares, now holding the value of $4.98 million in GHG with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 16.60% of GHG shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.