Here’s Why AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) Is A Stock To Set Your Sights On

On Thursday, shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) marked $35.89 per share versus a previous $38.69 closing price. With having a -7.24% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of AudioCodes Ltd., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AUDC showed a rise of 39.70% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $9.00 – $40.06 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 52.18% in the period of the last 200 days.

Needham equity researchers changed the status of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on April 14th, 2020. Other analysts, including Sidoti, also published their reports on AUDC shares. Sidoti repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AUDC under “Buy” rating, in the report published on January 16th, 2020. Additionally, AUDC shares got another “Buy” rating from Needham, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in July 25th, 2018. On January 25th, 2018, Needham Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $8.50 to $9. On the other hand, Needham Reiterated the “Buy” rating for AUDC shares, as published in the report on October 26th, 2017. Needham seems to be going bullish on the price of AUDC shares, based on the price prediction for AUDC, indicating that the shares will jump from $6 to $8, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from February 1st, 2017. Another “Market Perform” rating came from Northland Capital.

The present dividend yield for AUDC owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with AudioCodes Ltd., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 76.82. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 11.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 6.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AUDC is currently recording an average of 602.63K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.89%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 7.25%with 3.94% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $33.00, indicating growth from the present price of $35.89, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AUDC or pass.

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) is based in the Israel and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare AUDC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 190.90 for AudioCodes Ltd., while the value 26.31 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.19 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -71.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 40.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 40.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AUDC in the recent period. That is how Excellence Investments Ltd. now has an increase position in AUDC by 21.94% in the first quarter, owning 1.41 million shares of AUDC stocks, with the value of $43.26 million after the purchase of an additional 254,271 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, DWS Investments also increased their stake in AUDC shares changed — in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.19 million shares of company, all valued at $36.51 million after the acquisition of additional 1,192,870 shares during the last quarter.

Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes Ltd. during the first quarter, with the value of $35.95 million, and Global Alpha Capital Management L increased their stake in the company’s shares by — in the first quarter, now owning 928,538 shares valued at $28.42 million after the acquisition of the additional 928538 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Trigran Investments, Inc. increased their position by 140.36% during the first quarter, now owning 719948 AUDC shares, now holding the value of $22.04 million in AUDC with the purchase of the additional 719,948 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 40.40% of AUDC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.