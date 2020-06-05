Let’s Take a Fresh Look at Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG)

On Thursday, shares of Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) marked $3.19 per share versus a previous $2.97 closing price. With having a 7.41% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Acacia Research Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ACTG showed a rise of 19.92% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.75 – $3.50 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 23.35% in the period of the last 200 days.

Craig Hallum equity researchers changed the status of Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on May 22nd, 2020. Other analysts, including Barclays, also published their reports on ACTG shares. Barclays repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ACTG under “Underweight” rating, in the report published on July 29th, 2016. Additionally, ACTG shares got another “Outperform” rating from Northland Capital. On December 23rd, 2015, Lake Street Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $12 to $6.50. On the other hand, Barclays Reiterated the “Equal Weight” rating for ACTG shares, as published in the report on August 20th, 2015. Cowen seems to be going bullish on the price of ACTG shares, based on the price prediction for ACTG, indicating that the shares will jump from $24 to $20, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from February 20th, 2015. Another “Outperform” rating came from Northland Capital, providing a prediction for $20 price target according to the report published in January 21st, 2015.

The present dividend yield for ACTG owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 11.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -14.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ACTG is currently recording an average of 261.86K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 6.66%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 11.89%with 24.12% of gain in the last seven days.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare ACTG shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Acacia Research Corporation, while the value 319.00 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.51 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 83.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 64.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ACTG in the recent period. That is how BMO Asset Management Corp. now has an increase position in ACTG by — in the first quarter, owning 2.95 million shares of ACTG stocks, with the value of $7.46 million after the purchase of an additional 2,949,747 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Invesco Advisers, Inc. also increased their stake in ACTG shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.5 million shares of company, all valued at $6.33 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors, Inc. acquired a new position in Acacia Research Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $6.2 million, and Ariel Investments LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $5.6 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.21 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased their position by 5.20% during the first quarter, now owning 1.58 million ACTG shares, now holding the value of $4.01 million in ACTG with the purchase of the additional 45,217 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 64.40% of ACTG shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.