Is Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) Dependable Investment For Investors?

On Friday, shares of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) marked $2.84 per share versus a previous $2.70 closing price. With having a 5.19% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Houston Wire & Cable Company, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. HWCC showed a fall of -35.60% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.67 – $5.73 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -19.85% in the period of the last 200 days.

KeyBanc Capital Mkts equity researchers changed the status of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) shares to a “Sector Weight” rating in the report published on December 1st, 2016. Other analysts, including Raymond James, also published their reports on HWCC shares. Raymond James repeated the rating from the previous report, marking HWCC under “Mkt Perform” rating, in the report published on August 18th, 2015. Additionally, HWCC shares got another “Neutral” rating from Robert W. Baird, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in February 9th, 2011. On April 5th, 2010, Robert W. Baird Upgrade an Outperform rating and increased its price target from $13 to $15. On the other hand, Piper Jaffray Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for HWCC shares, as published in the report on August 12th, 2008. William Blair seems to be going bullish on the price of HWCC shares, based on the price prediction for HWCC. Another “Hold” rating came from BB&T Capital Mkts.

The present dividend yield for HWCC owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -2.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 0.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while HWCC is currently recording an average of 66.05K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 7.61%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 7.66%with 18.33% of gain in the last seven days.

Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare HWCC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 59.17 for Houston Wire & Cable Company, while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.05 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -70.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 7.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 70.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in HWCC in the recent period. That is how Nierenberg Investment Management now has an increase position in HWCC by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 2.04 million shares of HWCC stocks, with the value of $4.7 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Fidelity Management & Research Co also increased their stake in HWCC shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.47 million shares of company, all valued at $3.38 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Houston Wire & Cable Company during the first quarter, with the value of $2.78 million, and Rutabaga Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 3.82% in the first quarter, now owning 41,350 shares valued at $2.58 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.12 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, 22NW LP increased their position by 13.60% during the first quarter, now owning 603004 HWCC shares, now holding the value of $1.39 million in HWCC with the purchase of the additional 603,004 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 70.70% of HWCC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.