Drilling Down Into the Volatility in TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)

On Wednesday, shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) marked $11.94 per share versus a previous $12.40 closing price. With having a -3.67% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of TTM Technologies, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. TTMI showed a fall of -20.63% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $8.06 – $16.25 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -3.97% in the period of the last 200 days.

JP Morgan equity researchers changed the status of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) shares from “Overweight” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on March 11th, 2020. Other analysts, including JP Morgan, also published their reports on TTMI shares. JP Morgan repeated the rating from the previous report, marking TTMI under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on December 13th, 2019. Additionally, TTMI shares got another “Buy” rating from B. Riley FBR, setting a target price of $17.75 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in September 5th, 2019. On August 5th, 2019, JP Morgan Downgrade an Neutral rating and increased its price target to $14. On the other hand, Needham Initiated the “Hold” rating for TTMI shares, as published in the report on May 7th, 2019. Cross Research seems to be going bullish on the price of TTMI shares, based on the price prediction for TTMI. Another “Outperform” rating came from Macquarie.

The present dividend yield for TTMI owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with TTM Technologies, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 7.77. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -7.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 3.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while TTMI is currently recording an average of 1.36M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.45%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.16%with 2.80% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $15.25, indicating growth from the present price of $11.94, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in TTMI or pass.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare TTMI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 33.46 for TTM Technologies, Inc., while the value 10.78 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.36 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -70.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in TTMI in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in TTMI by 0.80% in the first quarter, owning 10.54 million shares of TTMI stocks, with the value of $121.99 million after the purchase of an additional 84,135 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP also increased their stake in TTMI shares changed 0.51% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 8.83 million shares of company, all valued at $102.2 million after the acquisition of additional 45,018 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie Investment Management B acquired a new position in TTM Technologies, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $60 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 9.87% in the first quarter, now owning 308,059 shares valued at $39.67 million after the acquisition of the additional 3.43 million shares during the last quarter.