Are Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Friday, shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (AMEX:CQP) marked $36.77 per share versus a previous $36.26 closing price. With having a 1.41% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CQP showed a fall of -7.64% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $17.75 – $49.30 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -2.19% in the period of the last 200 days.

BMO Capital Markets equity researchers changed the status of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (AMEX: CQP) shares from “Market Perform” to a “Underperform” rating in the report published on June 9th, 2020. Other analysts, including Barclays, also published their reports on CQP shares. Barclays repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CQP under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on March 24th, 2020. Additionally, CQP shares got another “Neutral” rating from Credit Suisse. On March 5th, 2020, UBS Upgrade an Buy rating and increased its price target to $41.50. On the other hand, Raymond James Downgrade the “Underperform” rating for CQP shares, as published in the report on October 23rd, 2019. Bernstein seems to be going bullish on the price of CQP shares, based on the price prediction for CQP, indicating that the shares will jump to $38, giving the shares “Mkt Perform” rating based on their report from October 8th, 2019. Another “Equal-Weight” rating came from Morgan Stanley, providing a prediction for $38 price target according to the report published in September 20th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for CQP owners is set at 0.07, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -1.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 140.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CQP is currently recording an average of 526.71K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.14%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 5.28%with -6.39% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $35.43, indicating growth from the present price of $36.77, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CQP or pass.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Energy sector. If you wish to compare CQP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 15.71 for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., while the value 16.20 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.34 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -10.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 29.98%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 64.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CQP in the recent period. That is how ALPS Advisors, Inc. now has an increase position in CQP by 7.90% in the first quarter, owning 5.26 million shares of CQP stocks, with the value of $177.35 million after the purchase of an additional 384,638 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, GSO Capital Partners LP also increased their stake in CQP shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.37 million shares of company, all valued at $79.99 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. during the first quarter, with the value of $45.94 million, and JPMorgan Securities LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 78.45% in the first quarter, now owning 454,880 shares valued at $34.91 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.03 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, BMO Asset Management Corp. increased their position by 7.06% during the first quarter, now owning 916994 CQP shares, now holding the value of $30.94 million in CQP with the purchase of the additional 740,942 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 64.90% of CQP shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.