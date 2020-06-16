Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP): What’s Inside the Story?

On Monday, shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) marked $38.59 per share versus a previous $38.15 closing price. With having a 1.15% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Coca-Cola European Partners plc, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CCEP showed a fall of -24.15% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $28.35 – $58.94 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -20.22% in the period of the last 200 days.

ABN Amro equity researchers changed the status of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE: CCEP) shares from “Sell” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on June 10th, 2020. Other analysts, including HSBC Securities, also published their reports on CCEP shares. HSBC Securities repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CCEP under “Hold” rating, in the report published on June 5th, 2020. Additionally, CCEP shares got another “Underperform” rating from BofA/Merrill, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 19th, 2020. On January 15th, 2020, JP Morgan Upgrade an Overweight rating and increased its price target to $62. On the other hand, Argus Downgrade the “Hold” rating for CCEP shares, as published in the report on December 5th, 2019. Liberum seems to be going bullish on the price of CCEP shares, based on the price prediction for CCEP. Another “Equal-Weight” rating came from Morgan Stanley.

The present dividend yield for CCEP owners is set at 0.07, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 89.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CCEP is currently recording an average of 2.37M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.36%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.93%with -11.65% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $43.65, indicating growth from the present price of $38.59, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CCEP or pass.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) is based in the United Kingdom and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Defensive sector. If you wish to compare CCEP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 14.68 for Coca-Cola European Partners plc, while the value 14.24 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.63 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 28.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 56.15%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 31.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CCEP in the recent period. That is how SSgA Funds Management, Inc. now has an increase position in CCEP by 3.91% in the first quarter, owning 5.3 million shares of CCEP stocks, with the value of $199.68 million after the purchase of an additional 199,496 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Boston Partners Global Investors, also increased their stake in CCEP shares changed 84.74% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 4.52 million shares of company, all valued at $170.44 million after the acquisition of additional 2,073,653 shares during the last quarter.

Ninety One UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc during the first quarter, with the value of $166.34 million, and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau increased their stake in the company’s shares by 47.67% in the first quarter, now owning 1,277,957 shares valued at $149.24 million after the acquisition of the additional 3.96 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, AllianceBernstein LP increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 3.57 million CCEP shares, now holding the value of $134.45 million in CCEP with the purchase of the additional 71,636 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 31.50% of CCEP shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.