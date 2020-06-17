Digging Up the Details on Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

On Tuesday, shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) marked $96.08 per share versus a previous $97.71 closing price. With having a -1.67% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Acuity Brands, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AYI showed a fall of -30.38% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $67.46 – $143.55 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -14.49% in the period of the last 200 days.

Goldman equity researchers changed the status of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) shares from “Neutral” to a “Sell” rating in the report published on June 16th, 2020. Other analysts, including JMP Securities, also published their reports on AYI shares. JMP Securities repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AYI under “Mkt Perform” rating, in the report published on June 9th, 2020. Additionally, AYI shares got another “Outperform” rating from Oppenheimer, setting a target price of $135 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in June 8th, 2020. On October 16th, 2019, Robert W. Baird Downgrade an Neutral rating and increased its price target from $148 to $126. On the other hand, Oppenheimer Downgrade the “Perform” rating for AYI shares, as published in the report on October 16th, 2019. Oppenheimer seems to be going bullish on the price of AYI shares, based on the price prediction for AYI, indicating that the shares will jump from $145 to $150, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from July 3rd, 2019. Another “Neutral” rating came from Goldman, providing a prediction for $150 price target according to the report published in March 21st, 2019.

The present dividend yield for AYI owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Acuity Brands, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 8.18. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -3.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 15.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AYI is currently recording an average of 561.54K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.66%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 5.54%with -13.10% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $94.13, indicating growth from the present price of $96.08, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AYI or pass.

Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare AYI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 12.81 for Acuity Brands, Inc., while the value 12.01 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 7.50 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 7.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 98.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AYI in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in AYI by 1.48% in the first quarter, owning 3.92 million shares of AYI stocks, with the value of $337.66 million after the purchase of an additional 56,998 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Generation Investment Management also increased their stake in AYI shares changed 28.70% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.47 million shares of company, all valued at $212.55 million after the acquisition of additional 550,234 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Management & Research Co acquired a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $165.07 million, and Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.64% in the first quarter, now owning 26,085 shares valued at $139.5 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.62 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased their position by 2.01% during the first quarter, now owning 1.58 million AYI shares, now holding the value of $136.18 million in AYI with the purchase of the additional 114,679 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 98.30% of AYI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.