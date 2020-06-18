Are LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Wednesday, shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) marked $4.95 per share versus a previous $4.89 closing price. With having a 1.23% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of LG Display Co., Ltd., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. LPL showed a fall of -28.67% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $3.63 – $7.82 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -12.69% in the period of the last 200 days.

CLSA equity researchers changed the status of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) shares from “Buy” to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on April 23rd, 2020. Other analysts, including CLSA, also published their reports on LPL shares. CLSA repeated the rating from the previous report, marking LPL under “Buy” rating, in the report published on March 10th, 2020. Additionally, LPL shares got another “Overweight” rating from Morgan Stanley. On the other hand, HSBC Securities Downgrade the “Hold” rating for LPL shares, as published in the report on April 24th, 2019. Daiwa Securities seems to be going bullish on the price of LPL shares, based on the price prediction for LPL. Another “Buy” rating came from Citigroup.

The present dividend yield for LPL owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -19.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while LPL is currently recording an average of 440.84K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.48%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.18%with -7.30% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $7.40, indicating growth from the present price of $4.95, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in LPL or pass.

LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL) is based in the South Korea and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare LPL shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for LG Display Co., Ltd., while the value 17.07 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -3.28 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 70.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 51.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 2.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in LPL in the recent period. That is how Parametric Portfolio Associates L now has an increase position in LPL by 38.46% in the first quarter, owning 3.75 million shares of LPL stocks, with the value of $15.88 million after the purchase of an additional 1,040,697 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Arrowstreet Capital LP also increased their stake in LPL shares changed 5.42% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 805304 shares of company, all valued at $3.41 million after the acquisition of additional 41,423 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in LG Display Co., Ltd. during the first quarter, with the value of $1.64 million, and Northern Trust Investments, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 47.22% in the first quarter, now owning 95,859 shares valued at $1.27 million after the acquisition of the additional 298884 shares during the last quarter. In the end, SG Americas Securities LLC increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 240195 LPL shares, now holding the value of $1.02 million in LPL with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 2.70% of LPL shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.