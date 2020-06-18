Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Stock?

On Wednesday, shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) marked $40.14 per share versus a previous $41.29 closing price. With having a -2.79% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Highwoods Properties, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. HIW showed a fall of -17.93% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $25.10 – $52.76 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -7.64% in the period of the last 200 days.

Mizuho equity researchers changed the status of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HIW) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on April 28th, 2020. Other analysts, including Robert W. Baird, also published their reports on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird repeated the rating from the previous report, marking HIW under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on April 6th, 2020. Additionally, HIW shares got another “Buy” rating from BofA/Merrill, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 4th, 2020. On the other hand, CapitalOne Upgrade the “Overweight” rating for HIW shares, as published in the report on January 22nd, 2019. Janney seems to be going bullish on the price of HIW shares, based on the price prediction for HIW. Another “Neutral” rating came from BofA/Merrill.

The present dividend yield for HIW owners is set at 0.05, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Highwoods Properties, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 13.09. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 11.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 14.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while HIW is currently recording an average of 1.10M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.09%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 5.43%with -3.42% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $44.42, indicating growth from the present price of $40.14, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in HIW or pass.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Real Estate sector. If you wish to compare HIW shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 13.68 for Highwoods Properties, Inc., while the value 34.16 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.93 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -20.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 99.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in HIW in the recent period. That is how Victory Capital Management, Inc. now has an increase position in HIW by 5.91% in the first quarter, owning 6.16 million shares of HIW stocks, with the value of $235.58 million after the purchase of an additional 343,452 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in HIW shares changed 1.15% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 5.07 million shares of company, all valued at $193.88 million after the acquisition of additional 57,522 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Capital Management acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $109.95 million, and RREEF America LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 729.77% in the first quarter, now owning 2,262,324 shares valued at $98.44 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.57 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Macquarie Investment Management B increased their position by 5.08% during the first quarter, now owning 2.32 million HIW shares, now holding the value of $88.65 million in HIW with the purchase of the additional 143,314 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 99.10% of HIW shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.