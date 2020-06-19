Digging Through Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Fundamentals

On Thursday, shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) marked $5.87 per share versus a previous $5.43 closing price. With having a 8.10% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. TKC showed a rise of 1.21% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $4.36 – $6.31 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 6.72% in the period of the last 200 days.

HSBC Securities equity researchers changed the status of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on May 13th, 2019. Other analysts, including Citigroup, also published their reports on TKC shares. Citigroup repeated the rating from the previous report, marking TKC under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on March 18th, 2019. Additionally, TKC shares got another “Overweight” rating from JP Morgan. On the other hand, JP Morgan Initiated the “Overweight” rating for TKC shares, as published in the report on June 12th, 2018. Goldman seems to be going bullish on the price of TKC shares, based on the price prediction for TKC. Another “Buy” rating came from Citigroup.

The present dividend yield for TKC owners is set at 0.07, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 5.05. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 17.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 16.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while TKC is currently recording an average of 357.05K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.27%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.71%with 12.67% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $6.47, indicating growth from the present price of $5.87, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in TKC or pass.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) is based in the Turkey and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Communication Services sector. If you wish to compare TKC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 12.13 for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., while the value 6.97 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.48 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 22.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 67.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 3.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in TKC in the recent period. That is how Oldfield Partners LLP now has an increase position in TKC by 6.09% in the first quarter, owning 7.03 million shares of TKC stocks, with the value of $36.4 million after the purchase of an additional 403,500 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Operadora Inbursa de Fondos de In also increased their stake in TKC shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.52 million shares of company, all valued at $7.86 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter, with the value of $5.16 million, and Parametric Portfolio Associates L increased their stake in the company’s shares by 29.27% in the first quarter, now owning 170,467 shares valued at $3.9 million after the acquisition of the additional 752934 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 3.40% of TKC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.