Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Stock?

On Thursday, shares of H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) marked $41.93 per share versus a previous $42.09 closing price. With having a -0.38% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of H.B. Fuller Company, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. FUL showed a fall of -18.69% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $23.68 – $52.40 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -2.55% in the period of the last 200 days.

JP Morgan equity researchers changed the status of H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) shares from “Neutral” to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on April 17th, 2020. Other analysts, including Citigroup, also published their reports on FUL shares. Citigroup repeated the rating from the previous report, marking FUL under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on January 24th, 2020. Additionally, FUL shares got another “Sell” rating from Citigroup, setting a target price of $41 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in September 27th, 2019. On the other hand, Deutsche Bank Downgrade the “Hold” rating for FUL shares, as published in the report on February 5th, 2019. Stifel seems to be going bullish on the price of FUL shares, based on the price prediction for FUL. Another “Buy” rating came from Berenberg, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in July 12th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for FUL owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with H.B. Fuller Company, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 9.28. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -3.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 10.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while FUL is currently recording an average of 603.70K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.88%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.76%with 11.46% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $38.17, indicating growth from the present price of $41.93, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in FUL or pass.

H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare FUL shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 16.97 for H.B. Fuller Company, while the value 13.75 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.47 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -38.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.70%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in FUL in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in FUL by 1.77% in the first quarter, owning 5.87 million shares of FUL stocks, with the value of $220.8 million after the purchase of an additional 101,951 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Mairs & Power, Inc. also increased their stake in FUL shares changed 1.82% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.85 million shares of company, all valued at $107.16 million after the acquisition of additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller Company during the first quarter, with the value of $79.66 million, and Silvercrest Asset Management Grou increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.18% in the first quarter, now owning 23,660 shares valued at $76.39 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.03 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Macquarie Investment Management B increased their position by 18.36% during the first quarter, now owning 1.73 million FUL shares, now holding the value of $65.05 million in FUL with the purchase of the additional 143,125 shares during the period of the last quarter.