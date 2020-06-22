Analyzing ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) From Top to Bottom,

On Friday, shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) marked $4.45 per share versus a previous $4.46 closing price. With having a -0.22% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ASX showed a fall of -19.96% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $3.17 – $5.70 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -5.19% in the period of the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley equity researchers changed the status of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) shares from “Overweight” to a “Equal-Weight” rating in the report published on September 24th, 2019. Other analysts, including Goldman, also published their reports on ASX shares. Goldman repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ASX under “Buy” rating, in the report published on September 4th, 2019. Additionally, ASX shares got another “Outperform” rating from Macquarie. On May 14th, 2019, Cowen Reiterated an Market Perform rating and increased its price target from $31 to $30. On the other hand, Macquarie Downgrade the “Underperform” rating for ASX shares, as published in the report on January 2nd, 2019. JP Morgan seems to be going bullish on the price of ASX shares, based on the price prediction for ASX.

The present dividend yield for ASX owners is set at 0.04, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 4.21. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 9.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 9.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ASX is currently recording an average of 1.09M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.84%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.01%with 0.23% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $4.83, indicating growth from the present price of $4.45, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ASX or pass.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) is based in the Taiwan and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare ASX shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 15.03 for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., while the value 11.27 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.30 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -33.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at , which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 5.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ASX in the recent period. That is how Schroder Investment Management Lt now has an increase position in ASX by 9.65% in the first quarter, owning 5.3 million shares of ASX stocks, with the value of $21.61 million after the purchase of an additional 466,033 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Schroder Investment Management No also increased their stake in ASX shares changed 13.71% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 4.83 million shares of company, all valued at $19.69 million after the acquisition of additional 581,683 shares during the last quarter.

Managed Account Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. during the first quarter, with the value of $19.38 million, and Parametric Portfolio Associates L increased their stake in the company’s shares by 11.71% in the first quarter, now owning 448,017 shares valued at $17.44 million after the acquisition of the additional 4.27 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, SEI Investments Management Corp. increased their position by 57.97% during the first quarter, now owning 3.94 million ASX shares, now holding the value of $16.06 million in ASX with the purchase of the additional 108,758 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 5.20% of ASX shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.