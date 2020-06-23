Are BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Monday, shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) marked $11.09 per share versus a previous $11.55 closing price. With having a -3.98% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of BrightView Holdings, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. BV showed a fall of -34.26% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $6.85 – $20.27 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -26.48% in the period of the last 200 days.

Stifel equity researchers changed the status of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on November 27th, 2019. Other analysts, including JP Morgan, also published their reports on BV shares. JP Morgan repeated the rating from the previous report, marking BV under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on July 18th, 2019. Additionally, BV shares got another “Buy” rating from Berenberg, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in February 13th, 2019. On July 23rd, 2018, Stifel Initiated an Buy rating and increased its price target to $25. On the other hand, Robert W. Baird Initiated the “Outperform” rating for BV shares, as published in the report on July 23rd, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts seems to be going bullish on the price of BV shares, based on the price prediction for BV, indicating that the shares will jump to $26, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from July 23rd, 2018. Another “Buy” rating came from Nomura, providing a prediction for $26 price target according to the report published in July 23rd, 2018.

The present dividend yield for BV owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with BrightView Holdings, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 10.61. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -6.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 1.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while BV is currently recording an average of 358.62K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 6.23%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 6.51%with -10.35% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $15.57, indicating growth from the present price of $11.09, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in BV or pass.

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare BV shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 48.01 for BrightView Holdings, Inc., while the value 10.20 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.23 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 176.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 95.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in BV in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in BV by 1.32% in the first quarter, owning 2.79 million shares of BV stocks, with the value of $38.25 million after the purchase of an additional 36,381 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Wellington Management Co. LLP also increased their stake in BV shares changed 15.02% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.49 million shares of company, all valued at $34.07 million after the acquisition of additional 324,951 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie Investment Management B acquired a new position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $33.29 million, and BlackRock Fund Advisors increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.63% in the first quarter, now owning 31,666 shares valued at $26.97 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.97 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased their position by 15.62% during the first quarter, now owning 1.9 million BV shares, now holding the value of $26 million in BV with the purchase of the additional 268,520 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 95.20% of BV shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.