Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT) Stock?

On Monday, shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) marked $30.09 per share versus a previous $29.93 closing price. With having a 0.53% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of TechTarget, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. TTGT showed a rise of 15.29% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $16.82 – $31.25 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 22.54% in the period of the last 200 days.

National Securities equity researchers changed the status of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on April 13th, 2020. Other analysts, including Lake Street, also published their reports on TTGT shares. Lake Street repeated the rating from the previous report, marking TTGT under “Buy” rating, in the report published on November 7th, 2019. Additionally, TTGT shares got another “Buy” rating from Craig Hallum, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in May 9th, 2019. On November 8th, 2018, Lake Street Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $32 to $26. On the other hand, Raymond James Initiated the “Outperform” rating for TTGT shares, as published in the report on September 28th, 2018. Needham seems to be going bullish on the price of TTGT shares, based on the price prediction for TTGT, indicating that the shares will jump from $24 to $25, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from May 10th, 2018. Another “Buy” rating came from Needham, providing a prediction for $25 price target according to the report published in April 11th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for TTGT owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with TechTarget, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 24.99. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 4.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 10.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while TTGT is currently recording an average of 242.48K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.54%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.86%with 3.76% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $30.00, indicating growth from the present price of $30.09, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in TTGT or pass.

TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Communication Services sector. If you wish to compare TTGT shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 54.02 for TechTarget, Inc., while the value 25.50 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.56 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 31.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 89.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in TTGT in the recent period. That is how Renaissance Technologies LLC now has an increase position in TTGT by 10.09% in the first quarter, owning 1.04 million shares of TTGT stocks, with the value of $28.47 million after the purchase of an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis also increased their stake in TTGT shares changed — in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 849439 shares of company, all valued at $23.35 million after the acquisition of additional 849,439 shares during the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Man acquired a new position in TechTarget, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $22.66 million, and Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 21.61% in the first quarter, now owning 133,733 shares valued at $20.69 million after the acquisition of the additional 752541 shares during the last quarter. In the end, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their position by 5.73% during the first quarter, now owning 684736 TTGT shares, now holding the value of $18.82 million in TTGT with the purchase of the additional 36,663 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 89.00% of TTGT shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.