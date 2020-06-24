Digging Up the Details on Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)

On Tuesday, shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) marked $5.01 per share versus a previous $5.05 closing price. With having a -0.79% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Harmonic Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. HLIT showed a fall of -35.77% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $4.44 – $8.57 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -24.72% in the period of the last 200 days.

JP Morgan equity researchers changed the status of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) shares from “Overweight” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on June 1st, 2020. Other analysts, including Barclays, also published their reports on HLIT shares. Barclays repeated the rating from the previous report, marking HLIT under “Equal Weight” rating, in the report published on May 22nd, 2020. Additionally, HLIT shares got another “Overweight” rating from JP Morgan, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in April 14th, 2020. On July 30th, 2019, Needham Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $7 to $10. On the other hand, Raymond James Upgrade the “Outperform” rating for HLIT shares, as published in the report on June 14th, 2019. Stifel seems to be going bullish on the price of HLIT shares, based on the price prediction for HLIT. Another “Buy” rating came from Needham, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in February 14th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for HLIT owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -2.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -7.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while HLIT is currently recording an average of 767.19K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.58%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.86%with -1.57% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $7.64, indicating growth from the present price of $5.01, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in HLIT or pass.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare HLIT shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Harmonic Inc., while the value 30.55 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.18 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 73.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.70%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 89.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in HLIT in the recent period. That is how T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. now has an increase position in HLIT by 3.33% in the first quarter, owning 15.78 million shares of HLIT stocks, with the value of $85.03 million after the purchase of an additional 507,729 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in HLIT shares changed 0.13% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 13.22 million shares of company, all valued at $71.25 million after the acquisition of additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter.

Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Harmonic Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $33.45 million, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.38% in the first quarter, now owning 79,238 shares valued at $31.41 million after the acquisition of the additional 5.83 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Polar Asset Management Partners, increased their position by 10.40% during the first quarter, now owning 4.4 million HLIT shares, now holding the value of $23.72 million in HLIT with the purchase of the additional 1,021,909 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 89.60% of HLIT shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.