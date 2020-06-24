Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) Stock?

On Tuesday, shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) marked $694.69 per share versus a previous $697.14 closing price. With having a -0.35% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Equinix, Inc. (REIT), investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. EQIX showed a rise of 19.01% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $477.87 – $718.33 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 14.81% in the period of the last 200 days.

Deutsche Bank equity researchers changed the status of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ: EQIX) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on June 5th, 2020. Other analysts, including Raymond James, also published their reports on EQIX shares. Raymond James repeated the rating from the previous report, marking EQIX under “Mkt Perform” rating, in the report published on April 16th, 2020. Additionally, EQIX shares got another “Buy” rating from Argus, setting a target price of $550 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in June 3rd, 2019. On January 8th, 2019, Berenberg Initiated an Buy rating and increased its price target to $477. On the other hand, Jefferies Upgrade the “Buy” rating for EQIX shares, as published in the report on December 10th, 2018. Jefferies seems to be going bullish on the price of EQIX shares, based on the price prediction for EQIX, indicating that the shares will jump to $454, giving the shares “Hold” rating based on their report from October 23rd, 2018. Another “Sector Weight” rating came from KeyBanc Capital Mkts.

The present dividend yield for EQIX owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 6.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 5.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while EQIX is currently recording an average of 613.05K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.19%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.33%with -0.36% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $733.00, indicating growth from the present price of $694.69, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in EQIX or pass.

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Real Estate sector. If you wish to compare EQIX shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 117.01 for Equinix, Inc. (REIT), while the value 81.38 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 5.94 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 33.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 94.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in EQIX in the recent period. That is how SSgA Funds Management, Inc. now has an increase position in EQIX by 4.11% in the first quarter, owning 3.63 million shares of EQIX stocks, with the value of $2.53 billion after the purchase of an additional 143,432 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Principal Global Investors LLC also increased their stake in EQIX shares changed 8.53% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.71 million shares of company, all valued at $1.2 billion after the acquisition of additional 134,725 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Trust Investments, Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) during the first quarter, with the value of $928.98 million. At the present, 94.20% of EQIX shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.