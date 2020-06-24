Is Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) a great play right now?

On Tuesday, shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) marked $232.25 per share versus a previous $233.58 closing price. With having a -0.57% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Essex Property Trust, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ESS showed a fall of -22.80% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $175.81 – $334.17 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -18.94% in the period of the last 200 days.

Raymond James equity researchers changed the status of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) shares from “Mkt Perform” to a “Underperform” rating in the report published on June 12th, 2020. Other analysts, including Goldman, also published their reports on ESS shares. Goldman repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ESS under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on April 2nd, 2020. Additionally, ESS shares got another “Equal-Weight” rating from Morgan Stanley, setting a target price of $203 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in April 1st, 2020. On January 28th, 2020, BMO Capital Markets Downgrade an Underperform rating and increased its price target from $320 to $295. On the other hand, RBC Capital Mkts Downgrade the “Sector Perform” rating for ESS shares, as published in the report on December 18th, 2019. BTIG Research seems to be going bullish on the price of ESS shares, based on the price prediction for ESS. Another “Outperform” rating came from Evercore ISI, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in November 19th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for ESS owners is set at 0.04, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Essex Property Trust, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 46.06. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 10.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 10.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ESS is currently recording an average of 558.36K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.36%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.94%with -7.69% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $268.61, indicating growth from the present price of $232.25, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ESS or pass.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Real Estate sector. If you wish to compare ESS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 24.15 for Essex Property Trust, Inc., while the value 50.67 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 9.62 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 12.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 99.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ESS in the recent period. That is how SSgA Funds Management, Inc. now has an increase position in ESS by 0.76% in the first quarter, owning 5.09 million shares of ESS stocks, with the value of $1.23 billion after the purchase of an additional 38,498 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Cohen & Steers Capital Management also increased their stake in ESS shares changed 7.56% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 4.8 million shares of company, all valued at $1.16 billion after the acquisition of additional 337,214 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $556.1 million, and Norges Bank Investment Management increased their stake in the company’s shares by 180.94% in the first quarter, now owning 1,053,620 shares valued at $397.15 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.64 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. increased their position by 11.04% during the first quarter, now owning 1.31 million ESS shares, now holding the value of $318.78 million in ESS with the purchase of the additional 66,108 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 99.10% of ESS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.