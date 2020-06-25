How Does Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Stack Up For Investors?

On Wednesday, shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) marked $181.17 per share versus a previous $186.03 closing price. With having a -2.61% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Helen of Troy Limited, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. HELE showed a rise of 0.77% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $104.01 – $198.59 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 11.08% in the period of the last 200 days.

Oppenheimer equity researchers changed the status of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) shares to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on February 6th, 2020. Other analysts, including BofA/Merrill, also published their reports on HELE shares. BofA/Merrill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking HELE under “Buy” rating, in the report published on July 10th, 2019. Additionally, HELE shares got another “Neutral” rating from Sidoti. On July 10th, 2018, BofA/Merrill Upgrade an Buy rating and increased its price target to $127. On the other hand, DA Davidson Initiated the “Buy” rating for HELE shares, as published in the report on March 29th, 2018. CL King seems to be going bullish on the price of HELE shares, based on the price prediction for HELE, indicating that the shares will jump to $104, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from September 12th, 2017. Another “Underperform” rating came from BofA/Merrill, providing a prediction for $104 price target according to the report published in August 29th, 2017.

The present dividend yield for HELE owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Helen of Troy Limited, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 17.97. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 15.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 13.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while HELE is currently recording an average of 213.75K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.46%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.87%with -1.04% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $191.40, indicating growth from the present price of $181.17, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in HELE or pass.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Defensive sector. If you wish to compare HELE shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 29.77 for Helen of Troy Limited, while the value 19.19 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 6.09 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -8.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.90%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in HELE in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in HELE by 1.71% in the first quarter, owning 2.37 million shares of HELE stocks, with the value of $431.3 million after the purchase of an additional 39,795 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Capital Research & Management Co. also increased their stake in HELE shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.67 million shares of company, all valued at $303.37 million after the acquisition of additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy Limited during the first quarter, with the value of $160.66 million, and Northern Trust Investments, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.57% in the first quarter, now owning 3,255 shares valued at $104.07 million after the acquisition of the additional 572078 shares during the last quarter.