Digging Up the Details on China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC)

On Thursday, shares of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) marked $1.15 per share versus a previous $1.16 closing price. With having a -0.86% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of China XD Plastics Company Limited, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CXDC showed a fall of -35.75% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.63 – $2.44 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -24.89% in the period of the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse equity researchers changed the status of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) shares from “Neutral” to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on July 20th, 2015. Other analysts, including Oppenheimer, also published their reports on CXDC shares. Oppenheimer repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CXDC under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on July 14th, 2011. Additionally, CXDC shares got another “Buy” rating from Ladenburg Thalmann, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 3rd, 2011. On October 7th, 2010, Ladenburg Thalmann Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $10 to $7. On the other hand, Oppenheimer Downgrade the “Perform” rating for CXDC shares, as published in the report on October 5th, 2010. Hudson Securities seems to be going bullish on the price of CXDC shares, based on the price prediction for CXDC, indicating that the shares will jump to $8, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from August 25th, 2010. Another “Buy” rating came from Ladenburg Thalmann, providing a prediction for $8 price target according to the report published in April 23rd, 2010.

The present dividend yield for CXDC owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -11.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 0.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CXDC is currently recording an average of 219.47K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 7.39%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.03%with 0.88% of gain in the last seven days.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) is based in the China and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Cyclical sector. If you wish to compare CXDC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for China XD Plastics Company Limited, while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -1.71 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -95.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 49.41%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 29.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CXDC in the recent period. That is how Morgan Stanley Investment Managem now has an increase position in CXDC by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 16 million shares of CXDC stocks, with the value of $14.5 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP also increased their stake in CXDC shares changed 53.20% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 35260 shares of company, all valued at $31946 after the acquisition of additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in China XD Plastics Company Limited during the first quarter, with the value of $29662, and Millennium Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by — in the first quarter, now owning 23,838 shares valued at $21597 after the acquisition of the additional 23838 shares during the last quarter. In the end, BEAM Asset Management LLC increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 22500 CXDC shares, now holding the value of $20385 in CXDC with the purchase of the additional 22,500 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 29.20% of CXDC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.